Visakhapatnam: Motorcyclist Killed Near Temple

Visakhapatnam: A two-wheeler rider died in a road accident near the Lakshmi Ganapati Temple, under the limits of the III Town police station on Friday. Rajkumar, 30, from Krishnarajapuram village in Vepada Mandal, sustained a fatal head injury when his vehicle collided with a Kaveri Travels bus. Traffic ACP Srinivas and CI Amminayudu quickly arrived at the scene and transferred victims body to King George Hospital for a post-mortem. The police arrested the driver and cleaner of the bus, registered a case, and launched an investigation by led by Dwarka Traffic police.