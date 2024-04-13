Top
Visakhapatnam: Motorcyclist Killed Near Temple

DC Correspondent
12 April 2024 7:22 PM GMT
Visakhapatnam: A two-wheeler rider died in a road accident near the Lakshmi Ganapati Temple, under the limits of the III Town police station on Friday. Rajkumar, 30, from Krishnarajapuram village in Vepada Mandal, sustained a fatal head injury when his vehicle collided with a Kaveri Travels bus. Traffic ACP Srinivas and CI Amminayudu quickly arrived at the scene and transferred victims body to King George Hospital for a post-mortem. The police arrested the driver and cleaner of the bus, registered a case, and launched an investigation by led by Dwarka Traffic police.

