Visakhapatnam: Couple Transporting Ganja in RTC Bus, Held

Visakhapatnam: The Duvvada police on Wednesday arrested a couple for smuggling 14 kg of ganja in an RTC bus travelling from Narsipatnam to Visakhapatnam during a check at the Aganampudi toll gate. Pretending to be married to evade detection, Nagaraju from Tamil Nadu and Bharti from Bangalore were found to have been instructed by a contact named Venkatesh in Narsipatnam to collect the ganja and transport it to Bangalore for a hefty sum, Duvvada police said. A thorough search of the bus led to the discovery of seven packets cleverly hidden, containing a total of 14 kg of ganja. The police confiscated the narcotics, arrested the couple and initiated further investigation to identify the smuggling network they suspect is behind this operation.