Visakhapatnam ACB Nabs Village Officials for Bribery

Visakhapatnam: In a swift operation, the Visakhapatnam range of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) and Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) of Gummidigonda village in Anakapalli district for accepting a bribe.

The arrests follow a complaint filed through the ACB's anti-corruption helpline, 14400. Adigarla Vamsi Krishna of Gummidigonda village alleged that VRO Julla Simhachalam and VRA Chevella Lovaraju demanded a bribe of Rs 8,000 to process his father's land amendment and mutation applications.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB team laid a trap and apprehended the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe money in their office at the Natavaram mandal tahsildar office. Simhachalam is accused of accepting Rs 6,000, while Lovaraju is accused of taking Rs 2,000.

Andhra Pradesh's Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy commended the ACB's prompt action and the public for utilizing the 14400 helpline. He emphasised the helpline's importance as a tool to combat corruption within the administration and encouraged citizens to report any further instances of corruption through this platform.

The arrested officials will be presented before the special court of the Anti-Corruption Department.