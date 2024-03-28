Vijayawada: Criminal Arrested Under PD Act, Jailed

Vijayawada: Krishna district police have put in Rajahmundry Central Jail habitual criminal Konduri Manikantha alias KTM Pandu, aged 26 years, after arresting him under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act.

Krishna district SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi has warned other criminals they will also meet the same fate if they disturb peace or cause insecurity or harm to people.

He pointed out that Manikantha, a resident of Sanathnagar at Kanuru village in Penamaluru mandal on outskirts of Vijayawada city, had been committing murders, attempting murders, beating up people, disrupting normal life and inciting gang wars.

Following this, Penamaluru police in Krishna district submitted a serious crimes’ report against Manikantha to district collector P. Rajababu. The collector ordered that the criminal be booked under PD Act and detained in the Rajahmundry Central Jail until further orders.

The SP warned that police will not only take all kinds of legal measures, but will also act tough and put criminals, whoever they are, behind bars if they do not give up their criminal tendencies.