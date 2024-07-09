Video of Men Thrashing Woman With Batons In West Bengal Goes Viral
Hyderabad: In a distressing incident, a woman was thrashed by a group of men with batons at Kamarhati, West Bengal. The video of the incident surfaced on social media on Monday.
In the video, Jayanth Singh is seen wearing a white scarf on his head, holding the woman by her hands from the ground, and her legs were held by his men.
The woman can be heard screaming after Singh gave his men the order to strike her. She can be heard pleading and screaming for help while the men strike one blow after the other. The pain was too much for her to handle, and she nearly contorted twice, but the men holding her refused to release her.
Absolutely appalled by the emerging video from Taltala Club, Kamarhati, showing Jayanta Singh, a close associate of TMC MLA Madan Mitra, brutally attacking a girl. This heinous act under a government that claims to champion women's rights is a disgrace to humanity. pic.twitter.com/BggErT3iyw— Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) July 8, 2024
The police are suspecting the incident might have occurred in March 2021.
"Here is another horrific video (13 sec) of the same TMC men, brutalising a hapless girl in their ‘Insaf Sabha’, in Taltala Cub in Kamarhati Assembly. This happened some six months ago in Dum Dum, which is not some remote area but part of the Greater Kolkata region. TMC men usually target women, who turn down their overtures… Perhaps Mamata Banerjee can explain why her confidant Madan Mitra’s men are assaulting women with such impunity. @NCWIndia @India_NHRC must take note of the lawlessness in Bengal, increasing crimes against women and complete collapse of the constitutional framework," he added further.
Flogging of Meherun Nesha in West Bengal’s Chopra was not an isolated instance of Mamata Banerjee’s men dispensing instant justice…— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 8, 2024
Jayanta Singh, an associate of TMC MLA Madan Mitra, and his gang, routinely whip women in public. They recently lynched a woman and her daughter… pic.twitter.com/e4dmETrWru
Riju Dutta, Trinamool congress, spokesperson took to X, and wrote, "This is an old video of March 2021. The accused is Jayant Singh and his associates. Two persons seen in the video are currently in jail. The victim person seen in this video may be a male person. This is being verified. Quite obvious that BJP, after being rejected in Bengal, is using all kinds of videos to target TMC and defame the State."
While posting on X, TMC Rajya Sabha MP, Sagarikha Ghose, wrote, "The Bengal government is clear: ZERO tolerance on crimes. All those seen in videos committing criminal acts have been booked and will continue to be booked. Defeated @BJP4India can circulate as many old videos as it wants to defame Bengal and target @AITCofficial, @WBPolice will continue to act against ALL wrongdoers."
This is an old video of March 2021. The accused is Jayant Singh and his associates.— 𝐑𝐢𝐣𝐮 𝐃𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐚 (@DrRijuDutta_TMC) July 8, 2024
Two persons seen in the video are currently in jail.
The victim person seen in this video may be a male person. This is being verified.
Quite obvious that BJP, after being rejected in… pic.twitter.com/PCYk9mBo5W
The incident went viral on social media and sparked a massive outrage. The local strongman was later arrested by police after the video went viral.