Video of Men Thrashing Woman With Batons In West Bengal Goes Viral

Hyderabad: In a distressing incident, a woman was thrashed by a group of men with batons at Kamarhati, West Bengal. The video of the incident surfaced on social media on Monday.





The woman can be heard screaming after Singh gave his men the order to strike her. She can be heard pleading and screaming for help while the men strike one blow after the other. The pain was too much for her to handle, and she nearly contorted twice, but the men holding her refused to release her. The video was shared on X by Sukanta Majumdar, BJP president of West Bengal. While sharing the video Majumdar wrote, "Absolutely appalled by the emerging video from Taltala Club, Kamarhati, showing Jayanta Singh, a close associate of TMC MLA Madan Mitra, brutally attacking a girl. This heinous act under a government that claims to champion women's rights is a disgrace to humanity (sic)."

Absolutely appalled by the emerging video from Taltala Club, Kamarhati, showing Jayanta Singh, a close associate of TMC MLA Madan Mitra, brutally attacking a girl. This heinous act under a government that claims to champion women's rights is a disgrace to humanity. pic.twitter.com/BggErT3iyw — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) July 8, 2024 The police are suspecting the incident might have occurred in March 2021.

As per a report by The Indian Express, a senior Barrackpore police official stated "We are verifying the video and trying to identify the person being beaten as well as the perpetrators. Whether it is a male or a female. The incident may have happened in March 2021 when a male and female person were allegedly caught near the club on suspicion of being thieves. We are verifying whether that is the same incident (sic)."





"Here is another horrific video (13 sec) of the same TMC men, brutalising a hapless girl in their 'Insaf Sabha', in Taltala Cub in Kamarhati Assembly. This happened some six months ago in Dum Dum, which is not some remote area but part of the Greater Kolkata region. TMC men usually target women, who turn down their overtures… Perhaps Mamata Banerjee can explain why her confidant Madan Mitra's men are assaulting women with such impunity. @NCWIndia @India_NHRC must take note of the lawlessness in Bengal, increasing crimes against women and complete collapse of the constitutional framework," he added further. Amit Malviya, BJP co-observer of Bengal also took to X and wrote, "Flogging of Meherun Nesha in West Bengal's Chopra was not an isolated instance of Mamata Banerjee's men dispensing instant justice…Jayanta Singh, an associate of TMC MLA Madan Mitra, and his gang, routinely whip women in public. They recently lynched a woman and her daughter in Ariadaha, part of Kamarhati Municipality, Dum Dum. But this is least of his crimes…"

Flogging of Meherun Nesha in West Bengal’s Chopra was not an isolated instance of Mamata Banerjee’s men dispensing instant justice…



Jayanta Singh, an associate of TMC MLA Madan Mitra, and his gang, routinely whip women in public. They recently lynched a woman and her daughter… pic.twitter.com/e4dmETrWru — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 8, 2024



Riju Dutta, Trinamool congress, spokesperson took to X, and wrote, "This is an old video of March 2021. The accused is Jayant Singh and his associates. Two persons seen in the video are currently in jail. The victim person seen in this video may be a male person. This is being verified. Quite obvious that BJP, after being rejected in Bengal, is using all kinds of videos to target TMC and defame the State."