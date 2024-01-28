Victims of Fake Passport Agent in Metpally Stage Dharna

Karimnagar: Victims of a fake passport agent staged a dharna in front of his house in Metpally town of Jagtial district on Sunday, demanding that the state government do justice to them.

According to Metpally town sub-inspector Chiranjeevi, they have registered a case against Yaleti Ramesh, the passport agent and resident of Metpally town and started investigations.

In their complaint, the victims, numbering 63 and belonging to Jagtial and Nirmal district, alleged that Ramesh collected ₹60,000 from each one of them for issuing passports to work with a multinational company in Dubai as watchmen, carpenters and so on with a salary of Rs 40,000 per month.

Believing him, they paid the amount to Ramesh and got passports a few days ago. When these persons went to Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad to leave for Dubai, immigration officials said their passports are fake and sent them away.

Shocked over this, the 63 victims returned to Metpally and staged a dharna in front of Ramesh’s house for deceiving them. They later lodged a complaint with the Metpally police station.

Incidentally, a few days ago, three teams of Crime Investigation Department (CID) had conducted raids at various locations in Korutla town of Jagtial district under supervision of four DSPs and nabbed three persons for forging passports.

They have been identified as passport agents Ashok, a resident of Ramnagar, Kamruddin, a resident of Sangem, and Chand Khan, a resident of IB Road, all in Korutla town. Police seized from them fake Aadhaar and voter ID cards, along with fake certificates and documents.