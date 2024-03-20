Van carrying 450 kg gelatin sticks seized at Sagar border

Hyderabad: As part of routine checking of vehicles with the model code of conduct (MCC) in force, police detained a van that was transporting 450 kg gelatin sticks and 3000 metres of safety fuse wire without any official permit. Police took into custody its driver Nagendra Babu, who did not have any supporting documents.

Nalgonda SP Chandana Deepti said that while vehicle checks were being carried out at Nagarjuna Sagar inter-state border check post, they had stopped the van (AP 02 X 8272) proceeding towards Hyderabad from Markapur of Prakasam that was carrying the materials illegally. The district police have intensified regular checks in order to prevent illegal transport of cash and liquor.

Meanwhile, district electoral officers have directed all bankers to submit reports on a daily basis in connection with customers who deposit or withdraw amounts in excess of Rs 5 lakh. They have found fault with bankers for not coordinating with the elections officers in submitting reports.