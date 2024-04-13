UT Prisoners Create Ruckus Demanding Drugs in Cherlapally Jail

Hyderabad: There was tension at the Cherlapally central prison when five undertrial (UT) prisoners, said to be drug addicts, threatened the guards on Friday evening and demanded that they be taken to Gandhi Hospital for medical treatment where they could presumably get easier access to drugs.

When the authorities explained that they were not ill and cannot be shifted to the hospital, the prisoners demanded that they be supplied drugs, sources in the prison said.

Later, the prison officials cautioned them against any such demands and shifted them to separate isolated barracks.

Incidentally, these five undertrial prisoners had been shifted from the Chanchalguda prison to the Cherlapalli facility following similar behaviour two months back, a prison officer said.

When the Chanchalguda jail authorities came to know that the prisoners were making lame excuses to get admitted in hospital, the staff stopped them. Following this, they tried to assault a guard in the Chanchalguda prison and also threatened the staff, sources said.

Cyber cops arrest notorious stalker

Cybercrime cops arrested M.V. Swamy, a 34-year-old catering agent from Yousufguda, who was wanted in 11 cases for stalking and harassing innocent victims on the pretext of supplying catering staff.

On April 4, a victim lodged a complaint with cybercrime police stating that at an event organised by his friend at a function hall in Bowenpally on March 31, he came in contact with Swamy through a website. Swamy agreed to sent 13 staff at Rs 550 per head, totalling Rs 7,150.

The complainant stated that he had shared the mobile numbers of the groom and another friend with Swamy. After the reception, Swamy demanded Rs 15,000 which the complainant did not agree.

To avenge this, Swamy started making abusive calls to the groom and his family, CCS DCP Dara Kavitha said at a press meet here on Saturday.

Swamy created a fake Facebook profile by using the complainant's wife’s name and picture, posted vulgar content and shared the contact numbers to hundreds of people on social media claiming that they are involved in prostitution, Kavitha said.

The complainant and his wife were receiving several harassing calls, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Swamy said that he used to supply catering staff to function halls, restaurants and banquet halls for which he posted ads on a website. Whenever customers refused to pay tips, he would post the contact numbers of customers and his family members stating that they were call girls.