UP: Eight arrested for running illegal casino inside hotel in Meerut

Meerut: Eight people including the owner and operator of a hotel here were arrested for running an illegal casino inside the hotel, police said on Tuesday. Based on a tip-off received on Monday night police raided the hotel in the Nauchandi area, they said.



Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said that the hotel was running an illegal casino and charging a hefty entry fee for it.

A team comprising three circle officers, including a female circle officer, was formed to investigate the matter, he said.

"Upon raiding the location, we found the information to be accurate. Eight people, including the hotel owner and operator, were arrested," Singh said.

Charges for running an illegal casino and other offenses are being registered, he said, adding the police have also seized the hotel's CCTV footage.