Unidentified person vandalises religious structure in Jalna

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An unidentified person allegedly vandalised a religious structure in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place at Kirola in Jalna on Sunday and the Badnapur police there registered a case against the unidentified culprit on Sunday, they said.

The person entered Tara Shahwali Peershah dargah, located at Kirola in Badnapur area, and vandalised the structure and its flooring, the Jalna police said in a release.

The police have registered a case under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including for damaging a place of worship and prompting enmity between two groups on the ground of religion, the release said. A probe was on into the case.