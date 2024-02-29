Unidentified Men Kill 45-Year-Old Mason From Bihar

Hyderabad: A 48-year-old man was murdered brutally by unknown assailants and his body was dumped in an isolated place near HMT ground under Jeedimetla police station limits in the early hours of Wednesday.

The assailants attacked him with empty beer bottles on his head and he could have died on the spot, said Jeedimetla police.

The victim, Ramesh Ram had come from Bihar along with his family a few months back and was working as a mason, police said.

Police are going through the CCTV cameras installed on the main road to identify the accused. According to P Srinivas Rao, inspector of Jeedimetla police station, a case of murder has been registered and the victim's body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.