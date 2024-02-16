Unable To Bear Dowry Torture, Housewife Dies by Suicide

Hyderabad: Unable to bear dowry harassment by her husband Batta Abhilash and in-laws, who wanted her to sell her plot of land for setting up a business, a 30-year-old woman died by suicide on Wednesday. However, it came to light only after her family lodged a complaint on Friday, said Suraram police.

Amaravathi and Abhilash had married on November 22, 2019 and had an 18-month son.

In a purported suicide note found in the house, the victim, Amaravathi, wrote: “Reason behind my suicide is my husband and his family as they do not like me and all that they need from me is my land so that they can live a luxurious lifestyle. I am unable to take this pressure and (am) left with no option other than suicide.”

She apologised to her son and asked that he and their pet dog be admitted in an orphanage. She asked that the plot of land be handed over to her sisters in the US, and that the gold left with Abhilash and family be recovered.

According to her brother Dinesh, the family had given 550 grams of gold ornaments, two kg silver articles and Rs 10 lakh in cash as dowry, apart from a plot in Hayathnagar worth Rs 3crore to his sister.

Dinesh demanded action against Abhilash, the accused’s mother Anuradha and uncle Srisailam for their alleged role in his sister’s death.

Suraram sub-inspector Narayan Singh told Deccan Chronicle that the accused was in car spare parts business and in financial difficulties. Abhilash was allegedly demanding Amaravathi that sell the plot of land and give him the money. When she refused, he and his mother allegedly physically abused her, the SI said.