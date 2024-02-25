Two Students Die by Suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two students died by suicide in separate incidents in the city, police said on Saturday.

A 20-year-old engineering student died by suicide at her hostel after her boyfriend squandered her `13.97 lakh in fixed deposits on betting, Bachupally police said. The victim was identified as G. Sahiti of Nagole; the money was for her marraige.

Her boyfriend was identified as T. Dinesh of Bachupally, who was unable to return it. Police registered a case of abetment to suicide .

In another incident. according to the Bowenpally police, a 16-year-old SSC student died by suicide at her house in Sikh Village on Friday. Her parents had scolded for allegedly meeting a boyfriend. She had gone missing on February 21. Her body was spotted by her relatives.