Two Students Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Hyderabad

DC Correspondent
19 April 2024 5:19 PM GMT
nstances of drug peddling and seizing of drugs have multiplied in 2023 in Cyberabad jurisdiction, which has the maximum number of pubs from among the three commissionerates. (DC)
Cyberabad Police Detain Two 22-Year-Olds with MDMA Worth Rs 4.2 Lakh; Nigerian Supplier Involved. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad special operations team police arrested two 22-year-old engineering students for allegedly selling drugs in Madhapur. Shyam Babu and Katoori Suryakumar were found in possession of 28 grams of MDMA, worth around Rs 4.2 lakh.

Suryakumar, pursuing BTech in computers at a private university in Bengaluru had been jailed for three months by the Chandanagar police.
Their Nigerian friend, Abhi, supplied MDMA drugs to them from Bengaluru. Abhi has been supplying drugs to students in Rajamahendravaram for the past two years.


