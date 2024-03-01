Two school kids were hurt while father suferred sholder dislocation after a car hit them

Hyderabad: Two students and their father who were heading to school were injured when a speeding car hit their bike near Madhuranagar crossroads on Friday. The car then rammed into an electric pole.

Locals caught its driver M. Mallikarjun Reddy, 57, who had suffered a head injury, and handed him over to the police. The driver claimed he had suffered an attack of epileptic fits which led to the accident.

Police said P. Venkateshwarlu and his two children, one aged 12 and the other 11, set off from Yousufguda and the the accident occurred near a tiffin centre on the way at about 8.30 am.

The injured were taken to a hospital where the two students were treated as out-patients while their father was found to have suffered a dislocation of his shoulder and is undergoing treatment.

Police said they had booked car driver Mallikarjun Reddy for rash and negligent driving. The breathalyser test on the driver was negative, said Maduranagar inspector S. Saidulu

Saidulu stated that after Malikarjun Reddy claimed he had suffered a fits attack, police verified his medical records according to which he had suffered similar episodes in the past and was undergoing treatment.