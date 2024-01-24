Two notorious thieves arrested in Tirupati, goods worth Rs 47 lakh recovered

Tirupati: Tirupati police have arrested two notorious thieves and recovered stolen goods worth Rs 46.93 lakh from their possession. The accused, identified as Papani Kranthi Kumar,26, and Y Gnanesh Kumar, were nabbed by the police near Tirupati-Renigunta road on Tuesday.

Tirupati superintendent of police P. Parameswara Reddy told the reporters on Tuesday that the two thieves were wanted in connection with over 14 cases registered across Tirupati and nearby police stations. They targeted elderly, lonely women and resorted to chain snatching or conned them under the pretext of providing home tuitions. They also impersonated as loan recovery agents of financial institutions to dupe people.

The stolen goods recovered by the police include gold and silver jewellery as well as 4 kgs of ganja. The police have also seized a motorcycle used by the thieves. Additional SP Vimala Kumari, DSP T.D. Yaswanth and Tiruchanoor CI Siva Prasad Reddy were present when the arrests were made.

The SP lauded the police team for nabbing the notorious thieves through sustained monitoring of their activities. He stated that such criminals would not be spared and that the police would continue to work proactively to ensure safety and security of citizens. Further investigations are underway. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and taken into custody.