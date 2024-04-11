Two hurt as billboard falls on them in Panjagutta
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) advertisement wing officials have lodged a complaint against the builder of MPM Times Square Mall near Dwarakapuri, Panjagutta, after a billboard fell on a person injuring him and another. “Wind caused the billboard’s fall, which injured two people and damaged some bikes,” said a GHMC official. He added that they have lodged a complaint with the police.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
