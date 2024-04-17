Two Drug Peddlers Arrested With 28 GM MDMA Worth Rs 5.70 Lakh

Hyderabad: Madhapur police arrested two interstate drug peddlers who both are students, and seized 28 grams MDMA and two mobile phones worth Rs 5.70 lakh from their possession.

The accused G Shyam Babu (22), a B. Tech student from Rajahmundry who was recently released from jail, procured MDMA from a Nigerian in Bangalore, police said.

Babu was selling the contraband to customers in Rajahmundry on April 4 when he met Katuri Surya Kumar (22) an engineering student. They went to Bangalore and bought 30 grams of MDMA from Nigerian Solman and came to the city on Tuesday, police said.

Based on a tip-off, they were arrested in Madhapur while they were trying to sell the contraband to customers on Tuesday.

Solman is absconding.