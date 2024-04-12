Top
Home » Nation » Crime

Two criminals arrested for attempt to murder

Crime
DC Correspondent
12 April 2024 5:52 PM GMT
Two criminals arrested for attempt to murder
x
Task force DCP S. Rashmi Perumal said that on April 9, one Pavan Roopner came to a bar and restaurant in Moghalpura for a drink. The accused argued with Roopner at the parking lot following which they attacked him with a knife.

Hyderabad: Task force sleuths on Friday arrested two persons for involvement in an attempt to murder in Moghalpura limits: History sheeters Shaik Sajid, a vegetable vendor from Balapur, and Shaik Amer of Bhavaninagar.

Task force DCP S. Rashmi Perumal said that on April 9, one Pavan Roopner came to a bar and restaurant in Moghalpura for a drink. The accused argued with Roopner at the parking lot following which they attacked him with a knife.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Murder attempt Hyderabad crime crime story 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X