Two AP Cops Arrested for Smuggling of Ganja

Hydeabad: The Balanagar special operations team arrested two AP police personnel for smuggling ganja in Bachupally and seized 22 kg of the banned substance from them. The arrested have been identified as head constable Sagar Patnayak, 32, and constable Srinivas, 35, from Kakinada 3 Battalion APSP.

Bachupally inspector Upender Rao said: "They were caught while transporting the material from Narsipatnam. Acting on credible information, our team intercepted them. The accused had availed of sick leave. We are looking into the involvement of others and the places where they were supplying ganja.”

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and further investigations are underway, he said