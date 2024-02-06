TSMC takes action against 2 more unauthorised medical practitioners

Hyderabad: The TS Medical Council (TSMC) on Tuesday filed first information reports (FIRs) against two individuals in Yadadri-Bhuvagiri district for alleged of unauthorised practice of allopathy, including prescribing scheduled medicines without valid qualifications, and administering injections and intravenous fluids to patients occupying inpatient beds.

The accused were charged under IPC Section 420 for cheating and under the Telangana Practitioners Registration Act 1968, and National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019.

"Such practices not only contravene established medical protocols but also pose a grave risk to the health and well-being of patients," a TSMC member told Deccan Chronicle.