TSCSB Officials Save Woman from Falling Prey to Rs 60 Lakh Cyber Fraud

Hyderabad: In a timely intervention, TS Cybersecurity Bureau (TSCSB) police stopped a fraudulent transfer of Rs 60 lakh to cyber criminals.

Bureau director Shikha Goel said in a release on Friday that on May 15, a woman from Cyberabad received a call from an unknown number, claiming to be a police officer from Maharashtra. The caller accused her of being involved in a major money laundering offence. The caller said that a warrant was pending against her.

"The fraudster forced the victim to be on Skype video call throughout the night and kept threatening her with dire consequences. In fear, the victim transferred Rs 60 lakh to the account mentioned by the unknown person the next morning. Soon after realising that it was a fraud, she called the cybercrime helpline number 1930,” Goel said.

“TSCSB officials uploaded the transaction details on the CFCFRMS portal, alerted the SBI branch to which the amount was transferred, and ensured that the entire amount was put on hold within an hour," Goel said. She was referring to the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System

The director said that this could happen because of the victim’s swift action in reporting the crime in 1930.