TS Drugs Control Seizes Ayurvedic Medication for False Inflammatory Claims

HYDERABAD: The TS Drugs Control Administration seized a consignment of an ayurvedic medication, 'Ezee-Go Pain Oil' for making false claims in its advertisement that it was “useful in inflammation degenerative forms of rheumatism.” The DCA said it found the product, Ruhani Herbals, stocked at a medical outlet in Alair of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

In another case in Nizamabad, TS DCA officials intercepted 'Frezine-10’ tablets manufactured by Siddhi Vinayak Industries and marketed by Narbax Healthcare for overpricing the product. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) had set a ceiling price of Rs 4.51 per tablet.

In another operation, DCA officials raided a quack, Bakthi Pradeep, for operating a clinic in Chinna Gollapally of Rangareddy district and stocking and dispensing medicines without a proper qualification or licence. Officials found 20 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics and analgesics.