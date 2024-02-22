TS DCA seizes overpriced antifungal medicines

Hyderabad: The TS Drugs Control Administration (DCA) seized huge quantities of two overpriced antifungal medicines in separate raids on a quack each in Balanagar of Mahbubnagar district and in Siddipet district.

The medicines, identified as Itraber and Itraley, are under the Centre’s price control order, said DCA Director-General V.B. Kamalsan Reddy.

The sale price is fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

Kamalasan Reddy said the Itraber 200 capsules, costing Rs 22.12 each, were being sold at Rs 45 by tampering the MRP label, and drugs worth Rs 9,000 had been seized.

The MRP for Itraley-100 capsules was Rs 16.87 for a strip of 10, but each capsule was being sold at Rs 20, Kamalasan Reddy said.