TS DCA Seizes Fake Health Pills at Pet Basheerabad

Hyderabad: The TS Drugs Control Administration raided a unit each in Uppal and Pet Basheerabad and seized huge quantities of unauthorised and spurious medicines from them.

At New Nagole, Uppal, the DCA seized medicines worth Rs 3.5 lakh that were being sold without authorisation by Salla Santosh, TS DCA Director-General V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said.

He said eight varieties of medicines, including higher-generation antibiotics, pediatric syrups, anti-ulcer drugs, multivitamins, and multi-mineral formulations.

In a separate raid, the DCA seized ‘Vitency Capsules’ at Sri Bluten Pharmacy in Pet Basheerabad, Quthbullapur, which were falsely manufactured and sold under the guise of 'food products/nutraceuticals.’ The capsules were manufactured at Knox Life Sciences in Himachal Pradesh and illegally marketed by Axenic Healthcare, Malakpet, Hyderabad, Kamalasan Reddy said.