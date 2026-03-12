Odisha : Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Daughter-In-Law And Granddaughter

Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

BY AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO

Bhubaneswar, March 12: A shocking triple murder has been reported from Odisha’s Deogarh district, where an elderly man allegedly killed three members of his family — his wife, daughter-in-law and granddaughter — following a domestic dispute.

The incident occurred in Gariapali village under Kundheigola police limits in Deogarh district. According to preliminary information, the accused allegedly attacked the three women with a hammer during an altercation inside the house.

Police sources said the victims died on the spot due to severe injuries. The accused, identified as Ramesh (full identity yet to be officially confirmed), fled the village immediately after the incident.

Initial reports also suggest that the elderly man was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the alleged crime.

The incident came to light when the accused’s son returned home and discovered the bodies of his wife, daughter and mother. He immediately alerted the police.

Upon receiving information, a team from Kundheigola police station rushed to the village and began an investigation. Police are currently questioning neighbours and local residents to piece together the circumstances that led to the incident.

Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the accused, who remains absconding. Authorities said further details will emerge as the investigation progresses.

The brutal killings have sent shockwaves through the quiet rural community, with villagers expressing disbelief over the incident.

