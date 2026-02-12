Tragic End: Tarn Taran Law Student Who Shot Classmate, Dies

Tarn Taran: In a tragic end, a first-year law student, who allegedly shot dead his fellow female student in a college in Tarn Taran, and then turned the gun on himself, has succumbed to the gunshot wound, three days after the incident, police said on Thursday.

Prince Raj, 20, died late Wednesday night at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagdeep Singh said. On February 9, Prince shot himself in the temple after shooting at 19-year-old Sandeep Kaur, who died on the spot in the classroom. Both Prince and Sandeep were first-year law students and classmates at Mai Bhago Law College in Usma village in Tarn Taran. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the classroom, and the visuals of the shooting went viral on social media.

According to the victim, Sandeep Kaur's mother, she said that Prince had been harassing her daughter for months and had even come to their house and threatened her. Sandeep was also engaged to be married, she informed. He had proposed to her on February 8 during Valentine's Week, and the victim is said to have turned him down. Incensed, he brought a gun to college, leading to the shootout in the college. The police earlier said that the weapon used by Prince appeared to be illegal. A case had been registered under Section 103 (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Arms Act.







