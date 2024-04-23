Traffic Cops Turns Keshav Nagar Into His Den

Hyderabad: Banjara Hills traffic police constable Jagadish Kumar has been accused of intimidating local residents and attacking them at Mettuguda’s Keshavnagar colony.

On April 22, the victims shared their plight with Hyderabad police commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, who enquired with the Chilkalguda police about the status of the complaint against the constable. He said the police would resolve this as soon as possible.

Sources said that in 2022, Jagadish constructed a permanent shed near his residence as Ganesh pandal. The colony residents faced difficulties due to the shed and asked him to remove it but Kumar reacted in an abusive manner.

They lodged a complaint with the Chilkalguda police who asked Jagadish to remove the shed. When he refused, the situation was brought to the notice of the GHMC deputy commissioner, and the Chilkalguda police station house officer had shed removed.

On April 6 at 11.30 pm, Samuel, a colony resident, saw Kumar’s associates Ramesh, Anil, Rohit and Bobby breaking a CCTV camera. When he went to find out why, the constables and his associates hit him with stones and sticks, and attacked his 60-year old mother Treza. They were rushed to hospital and were administered seven stitches.

When the victims went to file an FIR on Kumar and the others, the Chilkalguda police registered it only on April 8. Since then, no action has been taken by the officials.

Sources said a FIR was booked against Kumar for assaulting a person for not giving Ganesh Chaturthi donation.

Sources said that Kumar to browbeat those who stand up to him brings a mob of women who shout abuses and even jostle with them. One person, who wanted to be anonymous, said the constable has the political clout of the local corporator. Sources shared visuals of Kumar sitting in the middle of the road and blocking passage.

“We are worried about any other attacks, and we want the police to take our side and protect us”, said a colony member.