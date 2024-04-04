Top
Town Planning Dy Chief Arrested in Hyderabad

DC Correspondent
3 April 2024 7:11 PM GMT (Update:2024-04-03 19:13:57)
Deputy Director of Town and Country Planning Jagan Mohan, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 for doing an official favour. (Image: Youtube)

Hyderabad: ACB officials on Wednesday arrested the deputy director of town and country planning for accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe for doing an official favour.

Jagan Mohan was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe from the complainant V. Jitender Reddy, a resident of LB Nagar, for showing official favour to give permission for building construction.

ACB officials seized the bribe amount from the accused officer. The accused officer was arrested and produced before the court for judicial remand.


