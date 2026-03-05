Arunachal :Tourist Caught Stealing Buddha Idol From Tawang Monastery

Itanagar : A tourist from West Bengal was apprehended in Arunachal Pradesh for allegedly stealing religious items from two prominent sites, including the Tawang Monastery, an official said on Thursday. Tawang Deputy Superintendent of Police Kato Tasso said the 54-year-old man was traced and detained after CCTV footage of the theft went viral on social media.

A Buddha idol was stolen from the Tawang Monastery, the country's largest monastery. A pair of Tingsha cymbals and two metal butter lamps were taken from the Giant Buddha Statue Park, he said.

"The footage showed the tourist taking a Buddha idol and other sacred articles from the premises, following which an investigation was launched," the officer said.

A police team tracked down the accused on Wednesday morning and recovered all the stolen items, valued between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000, from his possession, the DSP said.

However, no formal case was registered as the Buddha Park Gompa administration decided not to pursue the matter after the recovery of the articles. The caretaker monk and the management pardoned the tourist after he assured them that such an act would not be repeated, the officer said.

Police obtained a written undertaking from the tourist in which he admitted his mistake and promised not to repeat such behaviour. He was also warned of legal consequences and advised to respect religious sentiments at sacred places, the officer added.

The man had arrived in Tawang along with his wife on March 2 for a vacation.