Top Cop Suspends 3 for Ill-Treating Ex-CRPF Cop

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy suspended a police inspector, sub-inspector, and constable on Wednesday for ill treating a retired CRPF constable.

The suspended cops were Bandlaguda police inspector Md Shaker Ali, sub-inspector Venkateshwara, and police constable Ramesh.

According to police sources, the retired CRPF constable, currently serving as a Special Police Officer (SPO) in Falaknuma, was reportedly assaulted by Bandlaguda police constables for urinating in public. A case was registered against him following the incident.

On Tuesday, when the SPO visited Bandlaguda police station with his wife to inquire about the case status, a sub-inspector and a constable, under the supervision of the Station House Officer (SHO), allegedly mistreated him.

The victim's wife recorded the incident on her mobile phone and forwarded the footage to the police commissioner.

Based on the evidence, the police commissioner suspended the cops.