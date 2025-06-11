TMC Worker Murdered In Murshidabad

Berhampore: A Trinamul Congress worker was murdered in a faction feud in Murshidabad of West Bengal. The victim, Bablu Sheikh (54), was from Patlatola village at Giria gram panchayat in Raghunathganj.



He was buying betel leaf from a shop on Monday afternoon. Suddenly, a group of armed miscreants came and gharoed him. The goons beat him with iron rods leaving him unconscious on the road.



Bablu was rushed by the villagers to Jangipur Hospital where he succumbed to injuries at night. The body was sent for post mortem. Police later arrested one of the accused.



The victim's son Kuddus Sheikh and their relative Jamrul Sheikh blamed Karu Sheikh, deputy head of TMC-led Giria gram panchayat, and his aides for the murder and lodged a complaint with the Raghunathganj police station against them.



According to the family members, they were forced to leave their village earlier due to political violence unleashed by Karu and his followers on the pretext of accusing them of voting for the Congress in the last Lok Sabha Election.

They also claimed that Karu never faced arrest due to his political position though many cases have been pending against him.