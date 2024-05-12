Tirupati: Poll-Duty Mother, Son Killed on Railway Track

Tirupati: A mother and son lost their lives while crossing a railway track in Kavali Nellore district on Sunday. The victims, Butta Subhashini, 55, an Anganwadi worker, and her 19-year-old son Vijay, hailed from Chaganam village. Subhashini was en route to perform her poll duties.

She was assigned to Kavali by election authorities and was accompanied by her son. While attempting to cross the tracks, a train struck them, resulting in their deaths, police said.

Witnesses reported that Subhashini did not see the approaching train and stepped onto the track. Vijay tried to save her but both were hit by the train and died. The government railway police have registered the case and further investigation is underway.