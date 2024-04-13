Three Youngsters Killed in a Road Mishap in Suryapet

Hyderabad: Three persons, who were travelling by a car, died on the spot after a speeding mini-bus hit the car from rear on a flyover in Suryapet on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Naveed, 25, a BTech graduate of Potti Sriramulu centre in the town, V. Nikhil Reddy, 24, of Bodrai Bazar and Rakesh of Zakir Hussainnagar.

According to police, Naveed was driving the car and Nikhil Reddy and Rakesh were sitting in the rear seat. The car was completely damaged completely in the mishap. Passerby informed the police who reached the place and shifted bodies to the mortuary. Police have registered negligence driving caused to death against the mini-bus driver.