Three Maoists Gunned Down in Encounter at Karregutta

Warangal: Three Maoists were killed in an encounter with the Greyhound police at Karregutta in the outskirts of Venkatapuram in Mulugu district on the state border with Chhattisgarh early on Saturday morning.

When the security forces were conducting combing operations in the Kankera forests, Chhattisgarh, at Karregutta, they noticed the Maoists who tried to escape by firing at the security forces. The latter retaliated and in the ensuing exchange of fire, three Maoists were killed, police said.

According to sources, the officials seized an AK47 and three rifles along with other explosive materials.

One of three killed was identified as Anne Santosh, alias Sagar, 43, deputy central commander of CRC-2, who was residing in Kataram mandal of Bhupalpally Jayashankar district.

The authorities are yet to release details of the remaining two who had died.