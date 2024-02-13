Three killed, 6 injured in a road mishap in Sri Sathya Sai district

Anantapur: Three persons were killed and 6 others suffered serious injuries when a vehicle they were travelling hit by a cement-laden lorry near Irigepalli village in Agali mandal in Satyasai district in wee hours on Monday.

A group of 14 members of a marriage party from Dasappa Palem village in Rolla mandal were on the way back from Ucharnahalli village in Sira Taluk of Karnataka to their native village in a vehicle.

The vehicle was hit by a cement lorry in which three persons Kanthappa,40, Ammajakka,35 and Rangappa,43 were killed on the spot while six others sustained serious injuries. The victims were immediately shifted to Madakasira government hospital.

Satya Sai district SP Madhava Reddy inspected the spot at Irigepalli and directed the police teams to take necessary measures to prevent accidents in the border areas.