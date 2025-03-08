Three Injured in stabbing during wedding procession in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A wedding procession in Odisha’s Ganjam district took a violent turn on Friday night when a clash erupted between two groups, resulting in the stabbing of three individuals. The incident occurred in Chandipitha village under the jurisdiction of Khalikote police station, creating a tense atmosphere in the area.

According to sources, the violence broke out around 10 pm when a wedding procession was heading toward the mandap. Among those in attendance were youths from the neighboring village of Bikrampur, who had been invited as guests by the groom’s family. During the celebrations, an altercation between two rival groups—both from Bikrampur—escalated into a physical fight.

Eyewitnesses reported that the dispute was fueled by a longstanding enmity between the two factions. Amid the chaos, some individuals wielded knives concealed in their clothing, attacking their rivals and leaving three people injured. Others engaged in fistfights and scuffles, adding to the turmoil.

Upon being informed, Khalikote police swiftly arrived at the scene and took control of the situation. The injured were immediately transported to the Khalikote Community Health Center for treatment. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the attack.

Law enforcement officials suspect that the presence of concealed weapons indicates a premeditated attack rather than a spontaneous outbreak of violence. Police are examining all angles of the case, and further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

The incident has sparked concern among locals, raising questions about security at public gatherings. Authorities have urged the community to remain calm as they work to bring those responsible to justice.