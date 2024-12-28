Three female Maoists carrying bounties arrested in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a significant breakthrough, Odisha Police on Saturday arrested three hardcore female Maoists with bounties ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh on their heads. The arrests were made in Malkangiri district during a joint operation by the state police and the District Voluntary Force (DVF).

The arrested Maoists were identified as Swpana Khila, Sunita Khila, and Babita Khila. Swpana carried a bounty of Rs 4 lakh, while Sunita and Babita each had bounties of Rs 2 lakh.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Niti Sekhar revealed that the rebels, all hailing from the Swabhiman Anchal area under Chitrakonda police station, were wanted for their involvement in multiple incidents of violence in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

“We had specific intelligence inputs indicating that some Maoists had gathered in Dhakadpada village in Swabhiman Anchal. Acting on this information, a joint team of state police and DVF raided the location. While several cadres managed to escape, three were apprehended,” the DIG said.

The authorities are currently interrogating the arrested Maoists to uncover details of their roles in violent activities across Odisha and neighboring Chhattisgarh.