Three Arrested for Robbery at Kiswah Jewellers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The southeast zone task force and Chaderghat police said on Friday that they had nabbed three persons for allegedly looting Rs 24 lakh worth jewellery from Kiswah Jewellers, Akbarbagh, Malakpet, after attacking the owner Shajeel ur Rahman with a knife.

The owner was taken to hospital with bleeding injuries, and is recovering. The accused were identified as Nazim Aziz Kotadia, Shoukat Raini and Waris.

DCP Janaki Dharavath said the trio was traced through investigation and analysis of CCTV camera footage and cellphone data. She said

Kotadia had noticed that the shop had security vulnerabilities and recruited the other two to carry out the heist.

Police said the trio had gone to a hotel at Abids, where they parked their two-wheelers. They went till near the shop on a bike and an autorickshaw. After the heist, they parked the vehicle at Malakpet and escaped using autorickshaws and reached Kotadia’s home where they concealed the stolen jewellery, DCP Dharavah said.