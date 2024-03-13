SEB raids spas, massage centres in Vijayawada

Officials of Special Enforcement Bureau raided spas and massage centres across Vijayawada city on Tuesday and detained 25 persons for engaging in illegal activities.They freed three women from Thailand and 24 local women after the raids.On a tip off that illegal activities are going on under the guise of spa and massage centres, 10 SEB teams comprising 62 police personnel conducted raids in Patamata, Machavaram, Penamalur and SR Pet in Vijayawada city.While arresting men and freeing women, cases have been registered against five managers for being involved in anti-social activities under the guise of spa centres.DGP Rajendranath Reddy warned that strict action will be taken against police officers who are negligent in dealing with such activities.The raids had been carried out under the supervision of SEB IG Ravi Prakash.