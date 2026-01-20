Tension Deepens as Kishtwar Encounter Enters Day Three; Several People Detained for Questioning

SRINAGAR: The tense standoff in the Sonar forest belt of Chatroo in Jammu and Kashmir’s eastern Kishtwar district stretched into its third consecutive day on Tuesday, with joint security forces intensifying their search across the rugged, densely wooded terrain. Although no fresh exchange of fire has been reported since the initial gunfight, officials confirmed that several individuals have been detained for questioning as the operation continues without pause.

Security agencies remain on high alert, maintaining an extensive surveillance grid over the suspected militant hideouts. Drones and helicopters have been flying continuous reconnaissance missions, scanning the thick canopy for any sign of movement. On the ground, hundreds of soldiers from multiple units are combing the forest on foot, navigating steep slopes and dense undergrowth. Sniffer dogs have been deployed to probe specific pockets where militants are believed to have taken shelter.

The J&K police and Army sources said that a tight security cordon remains in place across Chatroo and adjoining areas. Roadside frisking, vehicle checks, and intensified patrolling by Village Defence Guards have been implemented to prevent any escape attempts, the sources added.

Despite the absence of fresh firing, officials insist the operation will continue, citing credible intelligence that militants remain present in the area. The terrain—marked by thick vegetation and limited visibility—has forced search teams to advance with extreme caution.

The encounter began during an anti‑militancy operation in the mountainous forests of eastern Kishtwar, a region that, officials admit, has witnessed a worrying resurgence of militant activity in recent months. During the ongoing sweep, security forces uncovered a “terrorist hideout” stocked with winter supplies, though details of the recovery remain undisclosed as sanitisation efforts continue.

The situation has heightened security concerns across the region, prompting the deployment of additional forces to prevent militants from regrouping or slipping away. Authorities are expected to share further updates once the area is fully cleared.

Amid the ongoing operation, the Indian Army’s Nagrota (Jammu)‑based 16 Corps—also known as White Knight Corps—paid heartfelt tributes to Special Forces Havildar Gajendra Singh, who lost his life during a counter‑terror operation in the Singpura forested area under Operation TRASHI‑I. In a solemn message on X, the Corps honoured his courage, valour, and unwavering dedication, affirming that his sacrifice will forever remain etched in the Army’s proud legacy. The Corps also extended deep solidarity to his grieving family.

The encounter that erupted on Sunday afternoon left eight Army personnel injured, including a Junior Commissioned Officer. Three critically wounded soldiers were airlifted for specialised treatment. Of the Havildar Singh died from wounds during the intervening night of January 18 and 19. Officials said most injuries resulted from a grenade hurled by militants as security forces tightened the cordon following credible intelligence inputs.

According to the White Knight Corps, contact with militants was established in the Son Nar area, northeast of Chatroo, during a deliberate joint search operation with the J&K Police. Troops displayed exceptional professionalism under hostile fire and unforgiving terrain. Reinforcements from the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police were rushed in to strengthen the cordon, preventing militants—believed to be two to three foreign operatives linked to Jaish‑e‑Muhammad—from escaping. The militants responded with indiscriminate firing and multiple grenades, triggering a fierce firefight that continued intermittently until evening.

To avoid collateral damage, the operation was paused overnight, though the cordon remained sealed. At first light on Monday, troops resumed the search with renewed intensity. PARA commandos, Rashtriya Rifles units, drones, helicopters, and sniffer dogs have all been deployed to navigate the challenging terrain. Security has been tightened across the district, with checkpoints and vehicle inspections in place.

Officials reiterated that the operation will continue until the entire area is thoroughly sanitised. Locals have been urged to remain indoors and cooperate with security personnel.

Meanwhile, senior officers—including the Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, and the Inspector General of CRPF—have reached the encounter site and are supervising the operation on the ground. A wreath‑laying ceremony was held in Jammu to honour Havildar Singh, attended by senior Army, police, CRPF, and BSF officers. His mortal remains were later sent to his hometown in Uttarakhand for the final rites.

Investigators are now focusing on identifying overground workers who may have helped the militants stockpile large quantities of rations, utensils, and winter supplies—enough to sustain at least four individuals through harsh winter months. The busted hideout, located at an altitude of over 12,000 feet, indicates long‑term planning and logistical support, official said.With Republic Day approaching, security forces have intensified operations across both the Jammu region and Kashmir Valley.

In another tribute on X, the White Knight Corps reaffirmed its respect for Havildar Singh, describing his sacrifice as an enduring inspiration for generations.