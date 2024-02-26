Telugu Scribe Held Under Pocso Act

Hyderabad: Police have booked Telugu media journalist under the Pocso Act for reporting details of the victim in a rape case. Providing such details in a violation of Supreme Court guidelines in the coverage of rape cases. Filmnagar inspector M. Srinivas said the guidelines were designed to protect the identity and dignity of rape survivors. Vijaya Bhavani Pindiprolu, state project officer, UN Women, told Deccan Chronicle: “Such actions jeopardise the safety and well-being of survivors and will not be tolerated."