Telugu Actress Gundala Srilatha Held for Assaulting Cop

Hyderabad: Telugu film actress and model Gundala Srilatha, who goes by screen name of Sowmya Janu, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Banjara Hills police for assaulting an Home Guard on duty.

On the night of February 24, the actress was driving her Jaguar the wrong way down a one-way street near Agrasen Island at Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, when she was stopped by G. Vignesh, a Home Guard at the Banjara Hills traffic police station. Janu began verbally abusing Vignesh for not allowing her to proceed in the wrong direction, despite her informing him of an emergency. According to the Banjara Hills police, she tore the his shirt, slapped him, and smashed his mobile phone to the ground.

When the police arrived, Sowmya initially disclosed her name as Gundala Srilatha, claiming to be a businesswoman. However, the police later identified her as a Telugu actress and model, and issued her a notice under Section 41(A) of the CrPC.

"Our sources revealed that she is commonly known as Sowmya Janu. Most actors change their name in the industry," Banjara Hills police inspector K.M. Raghvendra said.

The incident, captured on video, served as evidence that led to the capture of the accused actress. She is being charged Sections 353 and 323 of the IPC and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 for assaulting an on-duty government officer, damaging his uniform, and slapping him. Following her statement, police plan to produce her before the court, police sources confirmed.