Top
Home » Nation » Crime

Teenager Dies by Suicide in Hyderabad Due to Study Pressure

Crime
DC Correspondent
23 Feb 2024 8:29 AM GMT
17-year-old student ends life, citing burden of studies.
Teenager Dies by Suicide in Hyderabad Due to Study Pressure
x
Tragic incident as student takes own life in Hyderabad home.

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old intermediate second year student died by suicide at his house in Vanasthali Hills Colony, after calling his younger brother and telling him that he was upset about the burden of studies. His family members were away at the time of the incident. The student of Narayana Junior College, Kothapet was preparing for his pre-final exams, police said.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hyderabad suicide teenager study pressure Narayana Junior College 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X