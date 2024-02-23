Teenager Dies by Suicide in Hyderabad Due to Study Pressure
17-year-old student ends life, citing burden of studies.
Hyderabad: A 17-year-old intermediate second year student died by suicide at his house in Vanasthali Hills Colony, after calling his younger brother and telling him that he was upset about the burden of studies. His family members were away at the time of the incident. The student of Narayana Junior College, Kothapet was preparing for his pre-final exams, police said.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
