Tarn Taran: Law College Student Kills Classmate, Later Shoots Self

Tarn Taran: A first-year law college student in Punjab's Tarn Taran district allegedly shot dead a fellow student on Monday and later shot himself with the same weapon. Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagbir Singh informed that Prince Raj opened fire on Sandeep Kaur in the classroom, leading to her death. Thereafter, he shot himself, too. CCTV footage of the shooting went viral on social media.



However, it is yet to be ascertained why Raj killed Kaur, said police, adding that an investigation is underway. Both of them were first-year students of Mai Bhago Law College located at Usma village in the district, said police.

The class was yet to begin when Raj came to the classroom and shot Kaur in the head with a pistol. Then he shot himself with the same weapon in the classroom, said the police official. Prince Raj, a resident of Mallian village, killed Sandeep Kaur, who belonged to Naushehra Pannuan. While Kaur died on the spot, Raj was taken to the hospital in critical condition.