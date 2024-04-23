Tanker Driver Killed in Fiery Kurnool Crash

Kurnool: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a truck driver on Sunday night near Chinnahothur village in Aspari mandal.

Naseer, a 35-year-old driver from Haryana, was reportedly speeding when his tanker, carrying cement mixed crushing stones from Bellary to Hyderabad, collided with a stationary truck on the national highway. The impact triggered a fire that engulfed the tanker.

Despite attempts to escape the inferno, Naseer was unable to exit the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries. Firefighters arrived swiftly and extinguished the blaze.

The Aspari circle inspector, Hanumatappa, confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation is underway.