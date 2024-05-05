Tamil YouTuber Savukku Shankar arrested for defamatory remarks against police,

Tamil YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar has been sent to judicial custody till May 17 by a court here, following his arrest allegedly for making defamatory remarks against women police officials, police said on Saturday.The Coimbatore Court sent Shankar to judicial custody till May 17, they added.The arrest was made based on a complaint by a Sub-Inspector of Police of Coimbatore City for allegedly making objectionable comments against women cops in a recent interview on a YouTube channel.A team from the Coimbatore City Cybercrime wing arrested Shankar from Theni early today morning and brought him to the city, police said.En route, the police vehicle in which Shankar was being brought met with an accident near Dharapuram in Tiruppur district when a car collided head-on with the police van, they added."Savukku Shankar has been arrested today for offences committed under sections 294 (b), 509 and 353 IPC read with section 4 of Tamil Nadu prohibition of harassment of Women Act and section 67 of Information Technology Act, 2000," Coimbatore City Police said in a post on X.