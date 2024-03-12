Swamiji, Youth Booked for Sexually Assaulting Minor at Renigunta Ashram

Tirupati: Sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl has come to light at a prominent ashram in Renigunta, Tirupati district, on Monday.

The Gajulamandyam police said they registered a case under the POCSO Act against a Swamiji and another youth.

The incident allegedly occurred on Feb 19 when the minor's parents approached Kodanda Ramacharyulu, also known as Murthy Swamy, an administrator and swamiji at the Sri Rajarajeshwari Devi Temple, seeking spiritual guidance for their daughter. The family believed that she was possessed by a demon.

Instead of providing any help, the Swamy allegedly took advantage of the situation and sexually assaulted the minor girl, after asking her parents to perform a late-night puja separately.

Later, Murthy Swamy reportedly threatened the girl that he would harm her parents if she revealed information to anyone about the sexual assault. Hence, the minor did not disclose this to her parents.

She, later, confided in a young man, Mohammad Shafi, that she was drawn into a relationship with the spiritual man. Shafi rescued the minor from the ashram, but he also sexually assaulted the minor.

The girl's parents filed a complaint at the local police station on Feb 20, saying their daughter was missing. The police registered a case and located the girl in Renigunta.

Murthy Swamy and Mohammad Shafi have been booked under the POCSO Act. While Shafi was arrested, Murthy Swamy was absconding. A manhunt was launched to apprehend him, police said.