Suspension of Doctors Following Rat Bite in Kamareddy Hospital Revoked

Hyderabad: Monday’s suspension of the duty medical staff after rats bit a patient in the ICU at Kamareddy government hospital has drawn condemnation from the medical fraternity. All Indian Medical Association (IMA) local branches protested while teaching doctors wore black badges and demanded that the health department forthwith revoke the suspension.

However, a delegation of doctors, who met health minister C. Damodar Rajanarasimha, was told by him that the director of medical education had revoked the suspension.

Earlier, the state wing of the IMA condemned the suspension, explaining that doctors can only be penalised in case of medical negligence.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Dr J. Vijay Rao, its secretary-general, said, “This is a good development as the suspension cannot be justified. The doctors are concerned only about the well-being of the patient. Handling rats and such menaces are the responsibility of the sanitation department.”

Dr Kali Prasad Rao, president, IMA (TS), wondered “how can the district collector and investigating officers blame doctors for rat bites in ICU?”

It may be noted that on Saturday night, Sheik Mujeebuddin was admitted in the ICU at Kamareddy government hospital. Rats bit his ears, arms and legs. Rajanarasimha ordered a probe following which the duty doctor and a staff nurse were suspended.