Suspended Panjagutta Police Inspector Goes Missing

Hyderabad: B. Durga Rao, who was suspended as Panjagutta inspector for implicating another person in place of former BRS MLA Shakeel Ahmed’s son Mohammed Amer Raheel in an accident case, was absconding, police sources said on Monday.

Although Raheel was driving a high-end car that rammed into the security barricades at Praja Bhavan early on December 24, Durga Rao booked his driver Abdul Asif. Raheel later escaped from the police station and fled to Dubai.

Sources said that Rao had received a call from Shakeel’s aide, Bodhan inspector Prem Kumar, who is in police custody, asking him to implicate Asif.

Durga Rao sensed trouble when senior officials checked the FIR, complaint and general diary entry that did not have Raheel’s name and reported the matter to police chief Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy.

After west zone DCP M. Vijay Kumar probed the issue and submitted his report, the commissioner suspended Durga Rao.

On December 25, Durga Rao urged senior officers to pardon him. His CDR records showed that Durga Rao had been calling senior police officers who do not know him. Some of them are posted in districts. As the teams were tracing his live location, Rao turned off his mobile phone, reliable sources said.

Officers receiving calls from Durga Rao had to explain the calls to their seniors. Some officers have blocked his number.

As per rules, a suspended police officer should sign in a register at the headquarters daily. Durga Rao had not done so even once. The police formed special teams to trace but to no avail.